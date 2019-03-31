ESKO, Minn. (WCCO) — A woman was taken to the hospital after falling off of an ATV near Esko Saturday.

Authorities say they responded to a report of an ATV crash that happened just before midnight on Wagon Road near the intersection of Larson Road in Thomson Township. When police arrived, they found a 20 -year-old woman who had been ejected from the ATV and was suffering injuries as a result of the crash.

The woman was taken to a Duluth hospital, where her condition is currently unknown.

Upon further investigation, police concluded the victim was the passenger on an ATV driven by a 20-year-old Esko man. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The man is being held on criminal vehicular operating and driving while impaired charges.