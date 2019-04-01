Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Delta Air Lines, Outages, Southwest Airlines

NEW YORK (AP) — A technical outage is impacting major airlines and causing flight delays that may impact travel.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that several airlines were dealing with computer issues. The agency recommended people contact their airline directly for flight information and updates.

There are delays already at airports in Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Miami and Detroit. A number of delays have also been reported at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Dan Landson of Southwest Airlines said there was an outage with a vendor that services multiple carriers with data used in flight planning. Southwest said it lifted an internal ground stop at 7:05 Eastern that had been implemented for about 40 minutes.

The airline anticipates scattered delays and said that travelers should check its website for the latest updates on specific flights.

Delta said some of its flights were impacted.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.