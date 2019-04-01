Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
GEIGER KEY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 71-year-old Minnesota man has died while snorkeling with a family member in the Florida Keys.

Monroe County Sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt said in an email that good Samaritan boaters found Michael John McCormick and the family member on Friday afternoon and brought them to Geiger Key Marina.

CPR was preformed until paramedics pronounced McCormick dead at the scene.

Linhardt told investigators he and McCormick were separated in the water and he called 911 when he couldn’t find him. Foul play is not suspected.

Autopsy results are pending.

McCormick was from Slayton, Minnesota.

