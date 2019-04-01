



While staying at a Minneapolis hotel, the actor, director and playwright Tyler Perry got “mad as hell” when he saw the bottled water priced at $9 in his hotel room, and he took his frustration to Instagram.

“They can’t be serious right!?” he wrote in a caption to a photo of Fiji Water with a $9 price tag. “What the hell this water do, cure cancer? Make hair grow? Did Jesus bottle it when he met the woman at the well? Y’all got to be kidding me.”

Perry’s post received more than 145,000 likes and 14,000 comments. He wrote it last week while staying in Minneapolis as his “Madea’s Farewell Play Tour” had a two-night run at the Orpheum Theatre.

While Perry has been listed as one of the highest paid men in entertainment, he says he’d die before paying nearly 10 bucks for Fiji Water.

In his own words: “I will swallow spit and die of dehydration before I pay 9 dollars for a bottle of water.”