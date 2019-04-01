



Waite Park police are looking for a man they say assaulted a Speedway store employee Tuesday night.

Authorities responded to the store on Division Street around 11:20 p.m. where they discovered a man had entered the store and bought a can of Red Bull before getting into a verbal argument with the employee. The employee said that as the customer was leaving, he threw the can of Red Bull at the employee and hit him in the face.

The suspect then left in a silver sedan driven by a woman.

The victim was transported to the hospital with an eye injury.

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect and female driver. The suspect is described as a black man standing at approximately 6 feet. He has short hair and was wearing a long sleeve red, white and blue shirt with blue jeans. Police believe the pair visited the store after leaving the movie theater across the street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waite Park Police Department at 320-251-3281.