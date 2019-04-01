Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Assault, Waite Park


WAITE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Waite Park police are looking for a man they say assaulted a Speedway store employee Tuesday night.

Authorities responded to the store on Division Street around 11:20 p.m. where they discovered a man had entered the store and bought a can of Red Bull before getting into a verbal argument with the employee. The employee said that as the customer was leaving, he threw the can of Red Bull at the employee and hit him in the face.

The suspect then left in a silver sedan driven by a woman.

The victim was transported to the hospital with an eye injury.

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect and female driver. The suspect is described as a black man standing at approximately 6 feet. He has short hair and was wearing a long sleeve red, white and blue shirt with blue jeans. Police believe the pair visited the store after leaving the movie theater across the street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waite Park Police Department at 320-251-3281.

(credit: Waite Park Police Department)

(credit: Waite Park Police Department)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.