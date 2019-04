MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire at a south Minneapolis home sent one person to the hospital and left two family dogs dead.

Firefighters says they were called to the home on 5th Avenue South around 2 a.m.

All five people made it out, but two were treated for smoke inhalation. One of them was taken to the hospital.

The Red Cross is helping the people that lived there. The cause of the fire is under investigation.