MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The NCAA Final Four is already delivering in North Minneapolis.

The NCAA and the local organizing committee unveiled Tuesday a refurbished basketball court at North Commons Park Community Center.

The revitalized gym features a new floor, hoops and artwork. The renovations were done over the last two months, courtesy of the NCAA and its sponsor, Dove for Men.

It’s all part of the Final Four Legacy Project.

Among those at an unveiling party Tuesday was Devean George, a former NBA star who grew up in North Minneapolis.

“This is more than just a gym,” he told the dozens of people who attended the gym unveiling. “This is a safe haven for a lot of people in the community.”

Indeed, the North Commons Park Community Center plays a central role in Twin Cities basketball history, as it was where the first basketball hoop was put up by the Minneapolis park system 111 years ago – back in 1908.