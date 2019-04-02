



When it comes to losing weight, which is more important: diet or exercise?

New research suggests exercise is the best way to keep the pounds off.

Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus studied people who were consistently able to maintain their weight.

They found that physical activity was more effective than reducing your food intake.

“By providing evidence that a group of successful weight-loss maintainers engages in high levels of physical activity to prevent weight regain — rather than chronically restricting their energy intake — is a step forward to clarifying the relationship between exercise and weight-loss maintenance,” Dr. Danielle Ostendorf reported.