MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With a seemingly unending season of construction and winter, you’d think Minnesota has its fair share of stress. But it’s the least stressed state in the nation, according to a new survey.

For the second year in a row, WalletHub.com has listed the Land of 10,000 as the land of low levels of stress.

The survey looked at 40 key indicators of stress, which include average hours worked per week, average commute time, personal bankruptcy rate, divorce rates, and the share of adults getting adequate sleep. You can check out all the criteria here.

The survey then determined each state’s weighted average across all those metrics.

Minnesota, Utah and Massachusetts are the least stressed states respectively.

Louisiana, on the other hand, took the top spot as the most stressed state, followed by Mississippi and Arkansas.

Check out the interactive map below:

Source: WalletHub

