According to the criminal complaint, Edwards was arrested Saturday night at around 11:40 p.m. by a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputy. He was pulled over when a deputy observed him attempting to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone going up a hill, and then failing to maintain the driving lane, the charges said.

Edwards’ preliminary breath test resulted in a .22 BAC level, which is more than double the state’s legal limit. He was arrested after failing a standard field-sobriety test.

