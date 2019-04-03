



— A former staff member at Gleason Lake Elementary School was charged with indecent exposure and criminal sexual conduct Wednesday after students alleged he exposed himself to them.

Plymouth police arrested 35-year-old Matthew Bowers Tuesday upon learning three students at the school had accused him of exposing himself. The criminal complaint says a 7-year-old student was the first to tell her mother that she had seen Bowers’ genitals on the school’s “pajama day,” March 19. She told police two other students were also present.

When police interviewed the other students, they told investigators Bowers had exposed himself on the playground on “pajama day.” They also described seeing Bowers’ pierced bellybutton, in which police found jewelry matching the children’s description upon searching his home.

The children also described a previous incident in which Bowers exposed himself in the school library.

Bowers told police the children had pulled down the zipper on his pajamas that day, but told them it was inappropriate and walked away. The children rebuked that statement, saying he kept pushing them on the swings with his zipper down and genitals exposed.

Wayzata Schools Superintendent Chance Anderson sent an email to parents and staff Tuesday, saying Bowers has been put on administrative leave.

“The District placed Mr. Bowers on administrative leave immediately after receiving complaints against him,” the letter reads. “An investigation into the allegations is pending. Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our students.”

Bowers is being held on two counts of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of indecent exposure. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.