Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Heather Brown
Filed Under:Final Four, Good Question, Heather Brown, NCAA Tournament, U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Bank Stadium holds about 66,000 football fans. But, given a basketball court is smaller than an NFL field, there are 72,000 tickets available for the Final Four.

So, how are the tickets divvied up? Good Question.

According to the NCAA, half are given to the general public, which is the largest allocation of tickets to the general public of any national sporting event. Most of those tickets were sold via lottery last spring. Some were given to Prime Sport, which partners with the NCAA to sell ticket packages.

A quarter of the tickets go to the NCAA, its corporate partners and sponsors, the host committee and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

The final quarter go the schools in the Final Four, which this year are Auburn, Texas Tech, Michigan State and Virginia. And the ticket exchange is for fans who are looking to sell their tickets to someone else.

Each school get about 3,600 tickets. Many of those are offered to donors or season ticket holders. That number also includes tickets for families, coaches and staff. Spokespeople for the University of Virginia and Auburn say the players can request six tickets for their friends and family.

Each school is also given another 600 student tickets that sit on the floor.

All of the tickets are sold out, but many have made it to the secondary market. Ticket King, a ticket re-seller says there will be a number of Minnesotans in the crowd on Monday night. That’s because after the Saturday games, some fans of the losing teams sell their Championship game tickets and people who live locally scoop them up.

Heather Brown

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.