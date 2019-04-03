



1. Hola Arepa

Photo: Michael U./Yelp

In search of a new favorite Latin American spot? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Latin American spots around Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

Topping the list is Hola Arepa. Located at 3501 Nicollet Ave. in Lyndale, the Latin American and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers salads and more, is the highest rated Latin American restaurant in Minneapolis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 726 reviews on Yelp.

2. Chimborazo

Photo: Mindy B./Yelp

Next up is Audubon Park’s Chimborazo, situated at 2851 Central Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 567 reviews on Yelp, the Latin American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Cafe Racer Kitchen

Photo: Lauren C./Yelp

Seward’s Cafe Racer Kitchen, located at 2929 E. 25th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the food truck and Latin American spot 4.5 stars out of 115 reviews.

4. Sonora Grill

Photo: Kara R./Yelp

Over in Longfellow, check out Sonora Grill, which has earned four stars out of 207 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar and Spanish and Latin American spot at 3300 E. Lake St.