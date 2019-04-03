Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
Filed Under:Creative Kidstuff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Creative Kidstuff has announced they are going out of business after nearly four decades.

The Twin Cities-based toy retailer announced they are shutting down all stores at the end of June, and begin a liquidation sale this Wednesday.

“Our mission has always been making play joyful, educational, creative, and inspiring. It’s been our pleasure to be part of such a fundamental experience for all families,” Bonoff said in a statement. “We thank all of the families who have given us countless opportunities to watch you grow, learn and play. We know that inspired play will live on in so many ways in the Twin Cities, and we encourage everyone to support their favorite local retailers.”

The company reportedly employs about 150 people.

“Thank you for the wonder and imagination over these many years,” Bonoff said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.