MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Creative Kidstuff has announced they are going out of business after nearly four decades.

The Twin Cities-based toy retailer announced they are shutting down all stores at the end of June, and begin a liquidation sale this Wednesday.

“Our mission has always been making play joyful, educational, creative, and inspiring. It’s been our pleasure to be part of such a fundamental experience for all families,” Bonoff said in a statement. “We thank all of the families who have given us countless opportunities to watch you grow, learn and play. We know that inspired play will live on in so many ways in the Twin Cities, and we encourage everyone to support their favorite local retailers.”

The company reportedly employs about 150 people.

“Thank you for the wonder and imagination over these many years,” Bonoff said.