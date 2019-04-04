Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
By Reg Chapman
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jury selection continues in the murder trial of a former Minneapolis police officer, and as of Thursday morning, 22 of the original pool of 75 potential jurors have been dismissed.

Mohamed Noor shot and killed Justine Ruszczyk Damond in 2017 after she called about a possible sexual assault outside her home. Noor has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges.

The defense and prosecutors have spent all week going through questionnaires of 75 potential jurors.

On Thursday morning, some jurors were excused for cause, saying in effect they could not get over the fact that the victim had called for help and ended up dead. They said they all believed Noor was guilty and weren’t going to change their minds.

According to WCCO’s Reg Chapman, who is attending the Noor trial proceedings, the plan is to hopefully get 24 jurors on a panel and from there get them down to 12 jurors and four alternates by the end of Thursday.

