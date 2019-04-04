Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Target says it’s on track to boost its minimum wage to $13 an hour this spring for all of its team members.

The Minneapolis-based retailer announced the pay hike Thursday, saying it’ll be implemented in June.

Over the last few years, Target has been increasing its minimum wage, with the goal of reaching $15 an hour by 2020.

Company officials say increasing the minimum wage helps Target keep good employees and hire others, especially ahead of the busy holiday season.

Target has more than 29,000 team members in Minnesota alone.

