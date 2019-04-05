Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person was hospitalized following a late night fire Thursday at a south Minneapolis apartment complex.

City officials say crews responded shortly after 11 p.m. to a fire in a second-story apartment of a building on the 2700 block of Bloomington Avenue South, in the Midtown Phillis neighborhood.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames and found a person inside. Crews brought the victim to Hennepin Healthcare; their condition was not detailed.

Officials say the fire was contained to a single apartment. No other people were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

