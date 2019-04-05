Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMMacGyver
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
Filed Under:2019 NCAA Final Four, Make A Wish Foundation, Minneapolis News, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Among the fans watching Auburn and UVA practice on Friday were two boys who had a tough fight to get there.

Andrew Wicker is from Tallahassee, Florida.

“I love basketball, I’ve been playing for a while,” Wicker said.

And Sam Coon is from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

“It’s always been cool to watch the Final Four on TV, and I’ve always wanted to see it in person,” Coon said.

Now, Sam and his family are watching in person. Andrew’s family of eight is also watching.

“I watch all these guys on TV all the time. I mean, it’s heaven, it’s basketball heaven here,” Wicker said.

Andrew has a brain tumor – tectal glioma. Sam has been recovering from a bone marrow transplant for an autoimmune disease.

They both made the same wish in recovery – to go to the Final Four – and Make-A-Wish made their hoop dreams come true.

“A year ago, our son was cleared for surgery and our outcome was unsure, and now we’re sitting here watching him watch what he loves and it’s insane and we’re so grateful,” Wicker’s mom, Stacey, said.

Turns out, basketball was more than a distraction for both boys. It was motivation. Andrew fought hard to get back on the court, and Sam and his doctor made a game plan for survival.

“We call him coach and the way we kind of went through this whole process was through the game of basketball, so it’s kind of fitting that we could put a bow on this process by celebrating with basketball,” Coon’s father, Jeffrey, said.

And now these families who’ve found victory in healing will watch the biggest of wins.

“Yeah, it’s life changing.  It will be hard to forget,” Wicker said.

The boys will go to Fan Fest, Mall of America and attend all three games at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.