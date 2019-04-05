Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
Filed Under:Minneapolis News, Minneapolis Police Department


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in Minneapolis say a police officer was hurt Friday morning after he was assaulted by a man he was trying to arrest

(credit: CBS)

The Minneapolis Police Department says the struggle happened in the wake of an 8 a.m. traffic stop at the intersection of 7th Street North and Oak Lake Avenue, just north of downtown Minneapolis.

The officer had stopped the man for a traffic violation but discovered he had an outstanding felony warrant. Police say the man appeared to be high on narcotics.

As the officer tried to arrest the man for the outstanding warrant, he assaulted the officer, who called for help amid the struggle. More officers responded, arrested the man and brought him to a hospital for severe narcotic impairment.

Police say the officer who stopped the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

