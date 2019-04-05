Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
Filed Under:Mail Theft, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are seeking help identifying two suspected mail thieves.

The Minneapolis Police Department posted Friday on Facebook that officers in a southside precinct are seeking information on two people believed to be involved in mail theft.

Officers released surveillance images of the suspected thieves. The two are believed to be driving a white four-door SUV with no rear license plate.

Anyone with information on the thieves is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. All tips are anonymous.

