MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police are seeking help identifying two suspected mail thieves.

The Minneapolis Police Department posted Friday on Facebook that officers in a southside precinct are seeking information on two people believed to be involved in mail theft.

Officers released surveillance images of the suspected thieves. The two are believed to be driving a white four-door SUV with no rear license plate.

Anyone with information on the thieves is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. All tips are anonymous.