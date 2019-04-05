Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMMacGyver
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Driver's Licenses For All, Minnesota House Of Representatives, St. Paul News


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota House passed a bill Friday that would allow all Minnesotans to obtain a driver’s license regardless of immigration status.

Before a change in 2003, all Minnesotans were able to get a driver’s license. The bill passed with a 74-52 vote.

The bill, which has bipartisan support, was authored by House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler.

“All Minnesotans deserve to be able to work, live and take care of their families. Ensuring everyone has access to driver’s licenses will improve public safety for everyone, grow the state economy, and treat our immigrant communities with dignity and respect,” Rep. Winkler said in a statement.

The bill would prohibit the Department of Public Safety and driver’s license agents from sharing data on Minnesotans who get this type of license with entities including federal agencies.

The bill will not move to the Senate for passage. It will be part of the Omnibus Transportation bill, which will be part of end of session negotiations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.