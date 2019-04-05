Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
By Reg Chapman
Filed Under:Justine Damond, Justine Ruszczyk Damond, Local TV, Minneapolis News, Minneapolis Police, Mohamed Noor, Reg Chapman


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The judge in the Mohamed Noor trial is telling his defense team to be careful as they question potential jurors.

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor shot and killed Justine Ruszczyk Damond in July of 2017. She called 911 to report a possible rape outside her southwest Minneapolis home. Noor faces murder and manslaughter charges.

Right now, lawyers are questioning 26 potential jurors. But the prosecution team has raised concerns about some of the language the defense is using, like “ambush of officers.” They are worried it could plant seeds in the jurors minds before the case even starts.

The prosecution is also concerned about questions toward a doctor and EMT on the panel, saying the defense questions are using technical language from their professions. The prosecution wants to make sure there are no “de facto experts” on the jury.

The judge has instructed the defense to be careful in its line of questioning. The prosecution will get its chance to ask questions when the defense is done.

Twelve jurors and four alternates are needed for the trial to begin.

