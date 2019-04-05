MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 55-year-old Addison, New York man is in custody and charged after he allegedly threatened the life of Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

According to U.S. Attorney’s Office, Patrick Carlineo was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with threatening to assault and murder a United States official.

The complaint states that on March 21 at around 12:20 p.m. a phone call was received by a staff member for Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

During the call, the man later identified as Carlineo, stated to the staff member, “Do you work for the Muslim Brotherhood? Why are you working for her, she’s a (expletive) terrorist. I’ll put a bullet in her (expletive) skull”, according to the complaint.

The threat was then referred to the United States Capitol Police’s Threat Assessment Section, who began investigating along with the FBI.

Carlineo made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian W. Payson and is being held pending a detention hearing on April 10, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.

If convicted, Carlineo could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.