Filed Under:Snacks, Sugar


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Do you ever get to that point of day where you need a little chocolate or a sugary treat to give you a little buzz to make it through?

New research debunks the sugar rush theory. The researchers used data from 31 different studies and came to the conclusion that sugar actually makes your mood worse, instead of boosting it.

“The idea that sugar can improve mood has been widely influential in popular culture, so much so that people all over the world consume sugary drinks to become more alert or combat fatigue,” psychologist Konstantinos Mantantzis said.

