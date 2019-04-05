Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Final Four, U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Bank Stadium is serving up food this weekend inspired by the teams who will take the court in downtown Minneapolis.

For the Auburn Tigers, there’s the Tiger Paw Pork Skins. It’s fried pork skins with Sriracha mayo and green onion.

Michigan State fans can try the Spartan Coney Dog, an all-beef hot dog topped with diced onions, mustard and a meat sauce.

Big Tex Nachos are inspired by Texas Tech. The nachos are topped with chili, sour cream, guacamole and salsa.

And for Virginia hoops fans, there’s the Wahoo Shrimp and Grits, which are topped with a creamy red sauce.

These snacks are available near the stadium’s section 118.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.