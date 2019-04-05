MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Bank Stadium is serving up food this weekend inspired by the teams who will take the court in downtown Minneapolis.

For the Auburn Tigers, there’s the Tiger Paw Pork Skins. It’s fried pork skins with Sriracha mayo and green onion.

Michigan State fans can try the Spartan Coney Dog, an all-beef hot dog topped with diced onions, mustard and a meat sauce.

Big Tex Nachos are inspired by Texas Tech. The nachos are topped with chili, sour cream, guacamole and salsa.

And for Virginia hoops fans, there’s the Wahoo Shrimp and Grits, which are topped with a creamy red sauce.

These snacks are available near the stadium’s section 118.