Filed Under:Aitkin County, House Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The names of the two adults found dead in an Aitkin County house fire last week have been released.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the individuals as Raymond Jackman, 80, and 69-year-old Sandra Lee Neumann.

According to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Neumann reported a fire at her home in Shamrock Township Sunday at 11:10 p.m. The woman told authorities that everyone was outside except for her two dogs.

When fire officials arrived at the scene around 11:30 p.m they found no one outside of the home.

After entry, the McGregor Fire Department discovered both individuals dead inside the residence.

Investigators say there is suspicion of smoking and falling asleep on the couch. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office preliminary cause of death was determined to be soot and smoke inhalation.

