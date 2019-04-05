Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
Defensive Back, Derron Smith, Duke Thomas, Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings have added a bit more depth to their defense with a couple of defensive back signings.

On Friday, the team announced the signings of safety Derron Smith and cornerback Duke Thomas, who have both played for the San Antonio Commanders in the Alliance of American Football (AAF).

In seven games with San Antonio, Smith, 27, has 21 total tackles and three interceptions. Smith was a sixth-round pick by Cincinnati in 2016 out of Fresno State.

Thomas had a team-high 22 tackles with an interception and a fumble recovery for the Commanders. He went undrafted out of Texas in 2016 and spent the offseason with the Houston Texans. He was then on Philadelphia and San Francisco’s practice squad in 2016.

Thomas missed the 2017 season with an injury before moving to the Canadian Football League and later the AAF.

