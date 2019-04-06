Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
Filed Under:Assault, Paintball, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison police say three men were arrested after firing a paintball gun from a vehicle and injuring a 57-year-old man.

The incident happened about 9:30 p.m. Friday. Police say the victim suffered minor injuries.

The three men, ages 18, 21 and 28, are facing charges of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, battery and unlawful discharge of paintball gun. The 28-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of cocaine.

The incident remains under investigation.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.