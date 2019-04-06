Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota’s yearlong debate over whether to rename buildings with ties to administrators who promoted racist policies has reached a standoff as several Board of Regents members push back against the efforts.

The Minnesota Daily reports that some regents are criticizing the recommendations of a task force to scrub Coffman Union, Nicholson Hall, Middlebrook Hall and Coffey Hall of their namesakes.

A task force in February called for the buildings to be renamed because of the four former administrator’s involvement in upholding segregation and surveilling minority students on campus. But several regents are now questioning the whether the administrators had acted on their own volition.

Regent Michael Hsu says the task force intentionally omitted historical evidence that weighs favorably for the figures. Hsu says the report isn’t credible.

