



– Brooklyn Park police are seeking the public’s help locating a missing 89-year-old man who has Alzheimer’s.

Authorities say Sylvester Smith was last seen inside his home around 4 a.m. Saturday. When family members woke around 7 a.m., Smith was missing. According to police, Smith is sociable but not familiar with the neighborhood.

Smith is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He is a black man with light skin. Police say he was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white zip-up shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.