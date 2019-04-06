Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
Filed Under:Brooklyn Park, Missing Person, Sylvester Smith


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Brooklyn Park police are seeking the public’s help locating a missing 89-year-old man who has Alzheimer’s.

(credit: Brooklyn Park Police Department)

Authorities say Sylvester Smith was last seen inside his home around 4 a.m. Saturday. When family members woke around 7 a.m., Smith was missing. According to police, Smith is sociable but not familiar with the neighborhood.

Smith is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He is a black man with light skin. Police say he was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white zip-up shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

