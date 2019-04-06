



— Officials from the western Wisconsin city of New Richmond announced Friday that a privately-owned detention center for undocumented immigrants may open in town.

The news was posted to the city’s Facebook page, which said Immigration Centers of America had submitted a re-zoning request to acquire land in the northwest part of the city.

ICA is contracted by the federal government to house Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees.

The city will hold a “community conversation” about the detention center on April 25 at 5 p.m.