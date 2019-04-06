Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMFour Sides of the Story
    12:30 PMFour Sides of the Story: Holy Loyola!
    1:00 PMFour Sides of the Story: UMBC vs UVA: Bracket Busted
    1:30 PMFour Sides of the Story
    2:00 PMAt The Final Four
    View All Programs


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials from the western Wisconsin city of New Richmond announced Friday that a privately-owned detention center for undocumented immigrants may open in town.

The news was posted to the city’s Facebook page, which said Immigration Centers of America had submitted a re-zoning request to acquire land in the northwest part of the city.

READ MORE: Pine Island City Council Rejects ICE Detention Facility

ICA is contracted by the federal government to house Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees.

The city will hold a “community conversation” about the detention center on April 25 at 5 p.m.