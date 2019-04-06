Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Rochester police have identified the six officers who were present when a man died during a struggle outside a Rochester grocery store.

Thirty-nine-year-old Albert Dashow, of Rochester died during the altercation, which happened he was pulled over for erratic driving on March 27. The Minnesota Regional County Medical Examiner has not determined the cause and manner of death.

Police at the scene were officers Wade Blazejak, David Dezell, Matthew Lokken, Jason Weseley, Collin Winters and Sgt. John Mitchell.

Authorities say no firearms, stun guns or other weapons were used during the incident, which remains under investigation.

