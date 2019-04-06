MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For the University of Virginia, this really is redemption after getting bounced out of the tournament last year in the first round.

We met one family who drove from Shelby, North Carolina, to cheer on the Cavs.

Micheal YBarra has been to every NCAA Tournament game Tony Bennett’s team has played in this year. He drove to Colombia, South Carolina, for the first round. Then it was onto Louisville, Kentucky, for the Sweet 16 and Elite 8.

Now, he is here to watch them play for a national title. YBarra says he couldn’t be happier, especially after last year’s heartbreaking loss to UMBC.

“I’m blessed. Last year at the UMBC, it was a disheartening situation. To be able to come 1,150 miles, it’s just good to get a victory again,” YBarra said.

The announced attendance Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium was 72,711.