Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMadam Secretary
    01:35 AMPerson of Interest
    02:35 AMPerson of Interest
    03:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Ali Lucia
Filed Under:2019 NCAA Final Four, Ali Lucia, college basketball, University of Virginia
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For the University of Virginia, this really is redemption after getting bounced out of the tournament last year in the first round.

We met one family who drove from Shelby, North Carolina, to cheer on the Cavs.

Micheal YBarra has been to every NCAA Tournament game Tony Bennett’s team has played in this year. He drove to Colombia, South Carolina, for the first round. Then it was onto Louisville, Kentucky, for the Sweet 16 and Elite 8.

Now, he is here to watch them play for a national title. YBarra says he couldn’t be happier, especially after last year’s heartbreaking loss to UMBC.

“I’m blessed. Last year at the UMBC, it was a disheartening situation. To be able to come 1,150 miles, it’s just good to get a victory again,” YBarra said.

The announced attendance Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium was 72,711.

Ali Lucia

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.