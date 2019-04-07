Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMThe 54th Academy of Country Music Awards
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMWCCO 4 News at 10:35
    11:05 PMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
Filed Under:2019 NCAA Final Four, Final Four Fan Fest, Minneapolis News, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the buzz outside on Nicollet Mall to the beat inside at Fan Fest, the sideshows to the big games became mainstage for many Minnesotans.

“Just like with the Super Bowl experience, this is really fun so I wanted to come out and experience it with my family,” Antanaya Ferguson said.

And she is far from alone. The Alarconpadilla family from Oakdale made the trip downtown, too. They even scored some of the free logo balls.

“We played basketball for three years, so we thought it would be fun,” Jazzy and Aliyanna Alarconpadilla said.

It’s a sentiment shared by many Minnesotan.

We met Charlie Paton from Minneapolis waiting in line to taste the brand new orange vanilla Coke.

“Oh, that is amazing,” he said.

He was far from the only local to find amazement among the masses. The sizable crowd impressed the organizers.

“Honestly, I think what this weekend has taught us is that Minnesotans show up whether it’s the Final Four Friday, whether it’s a Fan Fest presented by Capital One, they’re here and they are so excited,” said Maggie Habashy, with the Final Four Organizing Committee.

“Not even our team made it, but we’re still out here celebrating everybody,” Ferguson added.

Festivities on Nicollet and the Fan Fest go on through Monday night.

Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.