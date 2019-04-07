Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
Filed Under:East Grand Forks, Grand Forks, Midwest Flooding, Sorlie Bridge

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Officials are closing a bridge connecting Grand Forks, North Dakota, and East Grand Forks, Minnesota, in anticipation of Red River flooding.

The Sorlie Bridge is to close at noon Monday, so crews can install closure mechanisms before water floods the road.

The National Weather Service says warming temperatures and rain will lead to widespread overland flooding and potential ice jams on streams and rivers in the Red River Valley early this week. A midweek cooldown could slow runoff.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

