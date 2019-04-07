MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Timberwolves player Tyus Jones received the Flip Saunders Legacy Award Sunday.

The award, given yearly to Timberwolves players for community service, was presented to Jones after a vote among current players.

Current Timberwolves interim head coach Ryan Saunders, Flip’s son, presented the award alongside his mother and Flip’s widow, Debbie.

“Our family has gotten to know Tyus very well on and off the court and we have been impressed with his desire to give back to communities in our shared home state,” Debbie Saunders said.

Flip Saunders was a basketball player who also coached the Timberwolves.

Jones is involved with the United Heroes League and Best Prep’s Cloud Coach program. He also created Write Your Own Story Technology Labs, which donates technology to ninth-graders in Minneapolis and St. Paul.