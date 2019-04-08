Note: Video above is from 2018.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Due to a reconfiguration of production for Garth Brooks’ show at US Bank Stadium in May, more seats are becoming available Tuesday.

According to a press release Monday, “very good seats” will be available for both the May 3 and May 4 shows. Both shows previously sold out.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. with an 8-ticket limit. Tickets include seating for end stage and in-the-round seating.

You can buy on Ticketmaster, by calling Ticketmaster Express at 1-866-448-7849 or go to the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device. Ticket prices are expected to cost $94.95.