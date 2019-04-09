Filed Under:Faribault


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Faribault are asking for the public’s help finding an unknown adult male who reportedly followed a woman home from a Family Fresh Market Saturday night after groping her in the store.

According to police, the incident happened around 8:40 p.m.

The person of interest was identified and is described as approximately 20- years old, standing approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall. Police also shared surveillance images.

Credit: Faribault Police Department

The man was seen wearing a blue camouflaged, hooded sweatshirt. Faribault police say it is possible the suspect drives a newer Chevy Impala/Malibu with a sunroof.

Credit: Faribault Police Department

If you have any information regarding this individual you’re asked to contact the Faribault Police Department tip line at 651-280-6847.

