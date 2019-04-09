MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Tuesday, Minnesota hotdish once again invades Washington, D.C.

Sen. Tina Smith hosts the 9th annual Minnesota Congressional Hotdish Competition.

All ten members of Minnesota’s Congressional Delegation are competing, including the five newcomers who won elections last November — Republicans Jim Hagedorn and Pete Stauber, and Democrats Ilhan Omar, Angie Craig and Dean Phillips.

In the previous eight years, then Rep. Tim Walz racked up no fewer than three wins. No one else has had more than one victory in the bake-off. Current Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar won the contest in its first year.

Here are the previous winners:

2018: Rep. Tom Emmer’s Hotdish of Champions

2017: Rep. Collin Peterson’s Right to Bear Arms Hotdish

2016: Rep. Tim Walz’s Turkey Taco Tot Hotdish

2015: Rep. Betty McCollum’s Turkey, Sweet Potato, and Wild Rice Hotdish

2014: Rep. Tim Walz’s Turkey Trot Tater Tot Hotdish

2013: Rep. Tim Walz’s Hermann the German Hotdish

2012: Sen. Al Franken’s Mom’s Mahnomen Madness Hotdish and Rep. Chip Cravaack’s Minnesota Wild Strata Hotdish (tie)

2011: Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s Taconite Tater Tot Hot Dish

