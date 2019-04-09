



A clearer picture is emerging of the spring snowstorm headed toward Minnesota, and weather officials are describing it as “potentially historic.”

The National Weather Service says that the storm will bring severe impacts to the state Wednesday night through Friday morning, similar to last year’s record-breaking April snowstorm that dumped more than a foot of snow on the Twin Cities.

A potentially historic storm will arrive late Wednesday, bringing a variety of precip types, strong wind gusts in excess of 50 mph, and very heavy snow totals. The snowfall gradient near the metro may end up tighter than currently shown. Prepare now for a severe winter storm. pic.twitter.com/cr6KxLgUY5 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) April 9, 2019

While several aspects about the storm remain up in the air – including how much snow the metro area will see – what looks to be certain is that southwestern Minnesota will bear the brunt of the storm.

A blizzard warning has been issued for southwestern Minnesota, covering Marshall, Morris, Willmar and even the western edge of St. Cloud.

Weather officials say confidence is high the area will see heavy snow, at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, by the time the storm system settles over the state on Thursday. Along with the snow, strong winds with gusts greater than 50 mph will create blowing snow in the area, making travel close to impossible.

Snow totals in southwestern Minnesota could be as high as two feet.

Outside the blizzard area, much of the rest of Minnesota is under a winter storm watch, including the Twin Cities metro.

Snow totals in the metro could range from 4 inches to more than a foot, depending on how much of the precipitation falls as snow, sleet or rain.

The National Weather Service says the snowfall gradient in the area from New Ulm to the Twin Cities will be tight. (Don’t worry, WCCO will keep you updated on the latest storm track).

Following the spring snowstorm, temperatures look to be below average this weekend, with highs only climbing into the 40s. By early next week, temperatures are expected to climb into the 50s, and there’ll be a chance of rain showers.

Last year, the April storm snowpack melted in about a week.

