MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With six weeks left in the legislative session, there is still no agreement on key budget issues at the Minnesota State Capitol.

The DFL-controlled House just released its budget, asking for $1.2 billion in new spending on education, health care, and social services.

The increase would be funded largely through increased taxes on corporate foreign profits.

“Minnesota children deserve a world-class education, but years of Republican trickle-down economics and tax cuts for coporations and the wealthy have left our schools underfunded,” Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman said.

“This state can not endure that kind of taxation and spending and hope to succeed and grow,” Republican Sen. Roger Chamberlain, chair of the Senate tax committee, said.

Senate Republicans are expected to introduce their own tax bill in the coming weeks.