MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the jury now seated, lawyers made their opening statements this morning in the Mohamed Noor trial.

The former Minneapolis Police Officer shot and killed Justine Ruszczyk Damond in July of 2017. She was shot in an alley near Noor’s squad car.

On Tuesday, Assistant County Attorney Patrick Lofton began opening statements by showing photos of Ruszczyk Damond, and noted her final words to her fiance Don Damond were “OK, the police are here.” Lofton said, 1 minute and 19 seconds later, she said “I’m dying” after being shot.

Prosecutors say that Ruszczyk Damond was shot in the lower abdomen, through the open window of the squad car. She was holding a gold glitter phone, was barefoot and wearing her pajamas.

In the opening arguments, it was revealed Ruszczyk Damond called police twice. The second time, she was calling to check on the estimated time of arrival for officers. Prosecutors said, less than a half-minute after she hung up with 911, Noor had entered that the the scene was clear, and reported the officers were safe.

The evidence will show the location of the gunshot wound on the victim’s body, WCCO’s Reg Chapman reports. She was 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and the wound was 3 feet, 4 inches from the heel to her lower left abdomen. Defense attorneys appear to be building toward an argument that the gunshot wound was three inches lower than the top of the driver’s side door, and that Noor couldn’t have shot through the door.

Another detail that was brought up in the opening arguments so far was that a bicyclist rode by as officers were clearing the scene. They stopped to let him cross in front of them.

Attorneys argued that witness told police later he heard the shot, but officers were outside the squad when it happened. That witness is 16 and, attorneys said, had smoked a joint and taken a shot of whiskey and, therefore, is not a great witness.

Meanwhile, the judge ruled that the media will be allowed to look at body camera video during testimony.