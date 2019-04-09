  • WCCO 4On Air

By Bill Hudson
Filed Under:Dayquan Hodge, Fatal Crash, Kenneth Carpentier, Kimberly Gunderson, Minneapolis News, Sheryl Carpentier, Stolen SUV

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis teenager accused of crashing a stolen SUV into a pickup and killing the three people inside the pickup has pleaded guilty.

Hennepin County prosecutors say 18-year-old Dayquan Hodge pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal vehicular homicide for the September incident. Authorities say Hodge was driving at least 80 mph on Cedar Avenue and ran red lights before hitting the pickup broadside in south Minneapolis.

Killed were the pickup’s driver, 64-year-old Kenneth Carpentier of Bullhead City, Arizona; his wife, 65-year-old Sheryl Carpentier; and another passenger, 48-year-old Kimberly Gunderson of Minneapolis. Four passengers in Hodge’s vehicle suffered serious injuries.

State troopers had been chasing Hodge but ended the pursuit.

Prosecutors say Hodge admitted during the plea hearing to smoking marijuana prior to driving.

Sentencing is set for June 5.

