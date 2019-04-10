  • WCCO 4On Air

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s legislative auditor says the Department of Human Services and county agencies must do more to combat fraud in the state’s Child Care Assistance Program.

In a report Wednesday, the auditor’s office finds the department’s program integrity controls are insufficient.

The report cities shortcomings in how the department verifies eligibility for the program, how it verifies that provider billings match the care actually provided, how it licenses providers and its processes for investigating fraud.

Human Services Commissioner Tony Lourey says he generally agrees with the recommendations, and that the governor’s budget and policy proposals include many provisions that address them.

The report follows up on one last month that found serious problems with the program, but no evidence to support allegations that money defrauded from the program reached terrorists overseas.

