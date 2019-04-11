Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dash cam video caught the moment a Minnesota State Patrol trooper was knocked to the ground by a powerful wind gust Thursday morning, during the second day of the April snowstorm.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dash cam video caught the moment a Minnesota State Patrol trooper was knocked to the ground by a powerful wind gust Thursday morning, during the second day of the April snowstorm.
It happened on Highway 86 near Interstate 90 in Jackson County, when the trooper was assisting the driver of a jackknifed semi-truck.
The trooper was not hurt.
READ MORE: There Have Been More Than 1,200 Crashes & Spinouts Since The April Snowstorm Started
Wind: 1. Trooper: 0.
A trooper directing traffic around a jackknifed semi this morning on Highway 86 & Interstate 90 in Jackson County was knocked to the ground by a wind gust.
The trooper was not injured but the video is a reminder of theconditions caused by this snowstorm. pic.twitter.com/xTwrwKCM3f
— MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) April 11, 2019