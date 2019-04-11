



— Dash cam video caught the moment a Minnesota State Patrol trooper was knocked to the ground by a powerful wind gust Thursday morning, during the second day of the April snowstorm.

It happened on Highway 86 near Interstate 90 in Jackson County, when the trooper was assisting the driver of a jackknifed semi-truck.

The trooper was not hurt.

