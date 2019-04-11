



This near mid-spring snow storm is bringing many in Minnesota a fresh and not entirely welcome dumping of snow.

For some, it at least looks pretty if maybe somewhat demoralizing when we’ve gotten a taste of 60-degree weather. For others, the snow doesn’t even look pristine enough to excuse it’s unseasonable appearance.

A number of WCCO viewers have sent in photos of the snow bearing an unmistakable yellow or ruddy brown tinge, and wanted an explanation.

WCCO’s director of meteorology Mike Augustyniak contacted the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities for an explanation, and they reported back that the explanation is that some of the snow has likely been tinged by dust, blown up from the south due to high winds.

Have you noticed a tan or orange tint to the snow this morning? If so, the color is likely due to dust that was blown by high winds all the way from west Texas. Here's a satellite image from yesterday showing the blowing dust in west Texas heading NE. #mnwx #wiwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/RIlauFnE3g — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) April 11, 2019

Here are a few examples of the not-so-sparkling-clean snowfall sent in by viewers.