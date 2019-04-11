



— Thursday’s weather is accompanied but some major emotions.

Some find it a total nuisance, while others find that it comes with benefits.

It’s a day full of mixed precipitation, and it’s a day full of mixed emotions. WCCO-TV caught up with Kelly Deines of south Minneapolis as she shoveled snow.

“A good thing is we got an unexpected day home. A bad thing is I wonder how it’s going to affect plants that are coming up,” Deines said.

She works for the school system, and spent Thursday working on her sidewalk because she and her son had the day off.

“I was ready for a break. It was a long week after coming back from spring break,” said her son David.

He was one of the ones who saw the beauty in it all.

“I’m kind of glad it snowed, I like the snow,” he said.

The snow has some unexpected benefits for the owner of Turtle Bread in south Minneapolis. Harvey McLain’s restaurant was bustling.

“Some days we think no one will come in because it’s so cold, but the inevitably come in in droves to pick up our soup or quiche or other items,” McLain said.

One of those items in particular was flying out of the kitchen.

“About half the people who came in here ordered soup, on a day like today,” he said.

A table full of Washburn High School friends spent the day snacking and playing board games after getting the 5:40 a.m. news that school is out.

“I was too tired to react, but I was like ‘cool, I’m going to go back to bed and turn off my alarm clock [laughs]!’” said Washburn sophomore Colin Farnham.

So instead of taking tests, they are taking turns playing a game, and not taking the weather too seriously.

“It’s not unnormal, but it’s not necessarily good,” Farnham said.

READ MORE: April Snowstorm Brings Treacherous Roads, Falling Trees