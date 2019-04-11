SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Hundreds of schools have cancelled classes due to the April storm.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Marshfield, Marshfield hospital, Missing Newborn, newborn baby, Newborn Baby Death, Wisconsin

Minneapolis (WCCO) – Sheriff’s officials in central Wisconsin say they’ve arrested the parents of a newborn baby found in a garbage bag in a vehicle parked at a Marshfield hospital.

Authorities say the mother had given birth to the child Saturday at a home in Milladore. Deputies say the child had injuries but was not taken to a medical facility.

The Marshfield Medical Center reported a possible missing newborn Saturday. It wasn’t immediately clear how the hospital knew about the missing infant. Officers located a vehicle belonging to the baby’s father in the hospital parking lot later Saturday and found the baby boy wrapped in towel inside a tied plastic garbage bag in the cargo area. The child was rushed into the hospital where he was revived, but later died of his injuries.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.