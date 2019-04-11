SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Hundreds of schools have cancelled classes due to the April storm.
Filed Under:Local TV, St. Paul News, St. Paul Police


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are asking for the public’s help to identify the criminal who was filmed breaking the window of a woman’s SUV and stealing her purse in broad daylight.

The crime occurred Thursday afternoon on University Avenue near Virginia Street. The victim went inside a business, and the criminal began walking past the SUV several times. Seven minutes after the victim left, the man used a tool to break her front passenger-side window, and then quickly grabbed her purse and ran away. The woman came out several minutes later to find the aftermath.

(credit: St. Paul Police)

“The victim here didn’t do anything wrong,” said St. Paul Police Spokesperson Steve Linders. “But it’s a good lesson for us all to never keep valuables in your car unattended. This is a crime of opportunity, and one of the easiest ways to prevent that is to remove the opportunity.”

Police say the thief is a white man who is between 25 and 30 years old, with a slender build and a “scruffy” beard. He was wearing a blue-hooded sweatshirt, dark-blue jeans, a stocking cap with a black top and white bottom that features text, and a red backpack.

Anyone with information on this man is urged to call police at 651-266-5959.

