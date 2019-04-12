MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Among the Minnesota United fans and supporters marking the opening of Allianz Field will surely be a significant number of curious spectators, learning the game for the first time.

The club’s sideline analyst, Jamie Watson, paired up with WCCO-TV’s Christiane Cordero to help explain soccer to the still-new audience that is the Twin Cities. Watson played professionally for 12 years, which included a stint for the Loons. Cordero was a collegiate goalkeeper at East Carolina University.

From technical rules such as the offside call, to stylistic ones such as movement, the state of hockey is well primed to appreciate soccer, as general concepts tend to overlap.

Minnesota United plays New York City FC on Saturday, April 13 at 4 p.m.